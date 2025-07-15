Food delivery drivers in Hartlepool have gone on strike in a row over pay and conditions.

Dozens of take-away drivers staged a three-day walkout starting on Tuesday this week in a dispute with the online food and delivery platforms they work for including Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

They say their pay has gone down and are calling on the companies for answers and “better treatment”.

Some claim they earn as little as £6 an hour.

Drivers taking part in the action are not accepting any orders on the apps on July 15, 16, and 17.

Jaydeep Patel, a driver in the town, said: “Recently our pay has really gone down. A lot of drivers are working 12 to 15 hours per day just to survive.

"The living wage is getting higher each year while our wages are going down. They are squeezing us out basically.

"We are asking each company to send a representative to speak to us.”

Drivers said their earnings are also being hit by longer waiting times for orders and further strikes have not been ruled out.

Food companies say they offer a flexible way for couriers to earn money when and where they choose and that the “vast majority” are happy.

But Ana Chera, who has been a delivery driver for five years, said: "How can we survive when we only receive £5 for four miles?

"Without the drivers they don’t exist. They have to have respect for the drivers.”

Another town driver, Mark Grima, said: “We work late at night, we don’t get holiday pay. We should at least get a basic okay wage.”

An Uber Eats spokesperson said: "We know that the vast majority of couriers are satisfied with their experience on the app. However we regularly engage with couriers to look at how we can improve their experience."

Deliveroo also said riders are guaranteed a minimum hourly payment of £12.30 plus hourly transport costs.

A spokesperson added: “We value dialogue with our riders and continue to look at ways to improve standards in the gig-economy.

"We increased riders’ minimum hourly earnings guarantee earlier this year and were among the first major platforms to introduce valuable protections such as free insurance, sickness cover and financial support when riders become new parents.”

Just Eat has been contacted for comment.