Plans to convert a former barbers' shop into a new hot food takeaway have been rejected on health grounds.

Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform the vacant property at 125 Raby Road into a hot food takeaway.

The application from Bhupinder Singh noted the site was previously occupied by a barbers’ shop and has stood empty since 2022.

A supporting statement outlined the takeaway would serve “cuisine such as pizzas, parmesans, kebabs, burgers, additional sides and soft drinks”.

125 Raby Road, Hartlepool.

The proposals went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee after three objections were lodged by residents raising concerns over potential noise, litter and the number of takeaways already in the area.

Hartlepool’s director of public health Craig Blundred also submitted his opposition to the proposals, highlighting the town’s high levels of obese/overweight children and the number of fast food outlets in the area.

He had argued the development would be “likely to have a detrimental effect on the local population and will contribute to poor health and health inequalities”.

He said this would be “through the increase in the availability of high fat and sugar foods.”

Craig Blundred, director of public health at Hartlepool Borough Council.

The application was unanimously refused by councillors in line with officers’ recommendations.

A report from council planners concluded the proposed use would “exceed the threshold for hot food takeaways in the Raby Road/Hart Lane corner”.

It added: “The proposed development is also considered to conflict with Local Plan policy requirements with respect to undermining efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a negative impact on public health.”

Officers also argued the proposed shopfront design would result in “unacceptable harm” to the character and appearance of the area.

Jonathan Loughrey, planning agent for the application, said all signs and hoardings would be in line with the style and type already in the area, while internally it would have a high quality finish with seating available.

He added: “It sits as, probably close to one of 12/13 unused units along there, so this row of shops does need some reuse.