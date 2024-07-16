Nearby businesses object to plans for new Hartlepool town centre bar and music venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both planning and licensing applications were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year to secure permission to transform a former vape shop at 117 York Road.
The building is lined up to be the new home of coffee bar and live music venue The Intro, which was previously based at unit 34 in Navigation Point by Hartlepool Marina.
The licensing application, submitted by Ashley Johns, from Team Tilly Leisure, seeks permission to allow the site to play recorded music from noon until 11.30pm, in line with its opening hours, and live music from 7pm until 11.30pm each day.
It would also allow the premises to sell alcohol from noon to 11.15pm each day.
Yet two objections have been submitted to the application from neighbouring properties, raising concerns over potential noise and nuisance issues which could arise.
The worries have come from Bensons, a retail business located at 123 York Road, and Hugh James, on behalf of client Thomas & Saunders Optometrists at 115 York Road.
The application has therefore been scheduled to go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday, July 22, for a decision.
The premises would be a coffee bar serving food and drinks between noon and 7pm, before acting as a “live music and events space” until 11.30pm.
Proposals stress numerous measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing rules including having CCTV, door staff when needed, employee training schemes and a Challenge 25 policy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.