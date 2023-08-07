The ATM at Navigation Point in front of the Marina’s many bars, cafes and restaurants, was recently removed by Barclays.

The bank said use of the cash machine had dramatically reduced in recent years as more people switch to online and cash payments.

But Darab Rezai, chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association, is unhappy at the decision.

The Barclays cash machine (centre) was still in use during July's Hartlepool Tall Ships Races. Picture by FRANK REID

He said: “Holidaymakers, residents as well as customers have been using that cash machine for many years. It’s disappointing that it has been removed.

"This would be detrimental to the daytime a night time economy of the town.”

Mr Rezai said the nearest alternatives are at supermarkets like Morrisons.

He added: “It would be appreciated if the banks start delivering for the community. It is very inconvenient for tourists and visitors which we all depend on.

Darab Rezai, Chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association.

"Now is the time when we have tourists from all over. People come by boat into the marina from other European countries and they and tourists depend on a cash machine.”

The stand alone machine has been covered up with a metal plate.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years and since the end of lockdown, many now choose online and cashless payments.

"As these trends have persisted, customers have adapted their banking habits permanently.