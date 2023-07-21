The venue will be given a new lease of life when the restaurant reopens as seafood and fish and chip shop and carvery on Sundays.

Under proposals, the building could be demolished to make way for new homes, but will remain open for around 18 months to honour existing bookings.

Darab Rezai inside the former kitchen of the Staincliffe Hotel./Photo: Frank Reid

During this period, Catering Solution Consultancy, which is owned by Hartlepool Licensees' Association chairman Darab Rezai, will take over the hospitality operations.

Mr Rezai has told the Mail “he jumped at the opportunity” to reopen the restaurant.

"I always thought this is one of the best sites in the town,” he said.

"It’s given me the opportunity to open the restaurant as a fish restaurant and also introducing carvery on Sundays, and opening the rooms.”

The restaurant at the the Staincliffe Hotel is set to reopen within a week./Photo: Frank Reid

The reopening will create around 10 new jobs, including night porters, managers, bar staff and breakfast staff. They will be joining three members of staff already employed by the hotel.

Mr Rezai has revealed his company will be looking for a new venue at the end of the transition period in order to preserve the jobs.

He said: "I am excited because I would like to see the hospitality benefit from having jobs going.

"At the same time I do understand fully that the Staincliffe has been neglected for the last 20 years or so and we think it has come a time to maybe close the chapter.

"But we are going to make sure the bookings that they have are honoured and we are putting a good team together.

"With finding an alternative venue when it goes for development, no one will lose their job.”

Refurbishment work has been taking place at the Staincliffe to get it up to standard, with a new boiler being installed.

The restaurant is expected to reopen within a week, with the hotel accepting bookings for the next 18 months.