A Hartlepool supermarket has introduced locked cabinets to protect certain alcohol products from shoplifters.

Morrisons, in Clarence Road, has started shielding higher price wines and spirits behind glass as part of beefed up anti-theft measures.

Customers are requested to ‘buzz for booze’ to call a store assistant to look at or buy any of the protected products.

Spirits such as vodka, gin, whisky and also Champagne are covered by the new measures.

Pads are attached to some of the cabinets to raise staff.

Some sections also include touch pads to summon a member of staff.

Notices attached to the cabinets read: “We have secured these products… because theft costs everyone.”

Another states: “We work in partnership with the police to keep this store safe.”

Morrisons says the measures are being introduced in several other stores around the country.

A spokesperson said: “The cabinets are being used in a number of our stores as part of their security measures, as are others across the industry.

“We have received good feedback from customers and have a colleague in the area and the buzzer also goes to the store headsets so customers can expect really prompt service.”

Hartlepool Borough Council is currently carrying out work as part of an investigation around tackling retail crime.

Police figures reveal there were 2,117 reported shop thefts in Hartlepool between September 2023 and 2024, marking an annual increase of 16.7%.

On Friday, police were at the Morrisons store as part of Retail Crime week and Hate Crime week.

Officers were in the entrance to the store speaking to members of the public and offering advice while handing out information leaflets.