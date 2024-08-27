Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have highlighted retail crime, arson and serious violence in the night time economy as potential areas to be studied by an annual council investigation.

Each year Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee select topics to look into with the most recent example being derelict land and buildings.

For 2024-25, three suggestions were presented to councillors by Cleveland Police's Hartlepool chief.

These were retail crime, serious violence in the night time economy and arson offences, particularly around derelict buildings.

Martin Hopps District Commander for Hartlepool, Cleveland Police, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool district commander Superintendent Martin Hopps noted there had been 1,992 shoplifting offences recorded in the town in the 12-month period up to the end of June, an approximate 30% increase on the previous year.

He said: "Shops are a key part of the fabric of our community, and shop theft threatens the financial viability of the shops, particularly local and independent stores.

"Shop workers like everyone else have the right to undertake their employment without fear of harassment or assaults that are completely unacceptable."

He added police work with stores and encourage them to engage with retail crime forums to share information and advice, while prevention officers visit the most vulnerable shops to provide bespoke advice.

The meeting heard in the last 12 months the solved crime rate for shoplifting in Hartlepool is 27.7%, above the national average of 21.4%.

In relation to arson, police noted although the total number of incidents has dropped over the past 12 months, deliberate primary fires have increased, which are larger blazes involving buildings.

Superintendent Hopps highlighted two "high profile" examples over the last year being the former Wesley Chapel and Engineers' Social Club, which caused "significant damage" and resulted in "significant costs".

The third topic highlighted by police was serious violence in the night time economy.

Numerous crimes fall under the heading of "serious violence" with the most common offence in Hartlepool categorised as "violence with injury".

Officers stressed they are aiming to ensure thorough CCTV is in place, other technology is used and licensing conditions are adhered to attempt to tackle such incidents.

Councillors also heard suggestions from public health chiefs on potential scrutiny investigation options, with a final decision over the selected topics to be made at the committee's next meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 5.