Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The branch on the corner of York Road and Park Road closes after many years in the town on Friday, May 3.

After objections, including from Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash, Barclays bosses said they would provide a face to face support to customers through a Barclays Local site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has now shared details that Barclays staff will be available at Citizens Advice Hartlepool, 87 Park Road, five days a week, from Monday, May 6.

The Barclays Bank on York Road, in Hartlepool closes for good in May. Picture by FRANK REID

The hours will be from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Mrs Mortimer said it will enable local residents to access face to face financial support and education, without the need to travel outside of the town, particularly important for elderly residents.

She said the hours are also an improvement on current opening times of four days a week with hours ranging from 9.30am to 1pm or 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Mortimer said: “I am satisfied with the resolution which has been reached and pleased that Hartlepool’s Barclays customers will not be left in the lurch.

“The decision to leave Hartlepool with no in person baking facilities would have disproportionately affected our vulnerable and elderly communities and cause unnecessary anxiety to those who choose not to use online banking.

“I am especially relived for these residents, who will be able to rely on having a face-to-face interaction for the foreseeable future.”

She added: “It was concerning to learn that Barclays would be closing from Friday 3 May, but knowing colleagues are going to be present at Citizens Advice from Monday 6 May means that Hartlepool residents can be reassured there will be someone there to help when they need them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank Barclays for their cooperation and for keeping me well informed throughout the decision-making process.”

Services provided from Citizens Advice Hartlepool will include assistance with everyday finances and money management, such as opening accounts, updating customer details, or paying bills.

They will also hold free digital skills workshops and fraud and scams awareness events.