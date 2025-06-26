Hartlepool’s River Island fashion store is to close early next year as part of 33 closures nationwide.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high street name has been in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for over a decade.

But it is one of 33 branches that the fashion retailer has announced will close by January 2026 as part of a radical restructuring plan after suffering heavy losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Island bosses have blamed the closures on the “migration of shoppers from the high street to online” and higher costs to run stores.

River Island has been in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years.

The retailer, which employs around 5,500 people, has reportedly hired advisers from Pricewaterhouse Coopers in order to oversee the restructuring process.

See more: 36 Hartlepool shops which have been loved and lost over the decades

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

“However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Island's Hartlepool store is to close as one of 33 nationwide.

“The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

“Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

“We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre said: “We are disappointed that River Island has made a national decision to close 33 stores across the UK, including its stores in Hartlepool and Stockton.

"Like many retailers, they are facing growing financial pressures, including rising national insurance contributions, increasing business rates, and the broader challenges within the retail environment.

"While this decision was outside of our control, we remain committed to supporting our tenants and will continue to play an active role in attracting new businesses to the centre to ensure it remains a key shopping destination for the local community.”

It is understood the Hartlepool store will remain open until its closure next January.