Hartlepool River Island among 33 store closures confirmed by the fashion retailer

By Mark Payne
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hartlepool’s River Island fashion store is to close early next year as part of 33 closures nationwide.

The high street name has been in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for over a decade.

But it is one of 33 branches that the fashion retailer has announced will close by January 2026 as part of a radical restructuring plan after suffering heavy losses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

River Island bosses have blamed the closures on the “migration of shoppers from the high street to online” and higher costs to run stores.

River Island has been in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years.placeholder image
River Island has been in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre for a number of years.

The retailer, which employs around 5,500 people, has reportedly hired advisers from Pricewaterhouse Coopers in order to oversee the restructuring process.

See more: 36 Hartlepool shops which have been loved and lost over the decades

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island, said: “River Island is a much-loved retailer, with a decades-long history on the British high street.

“However, the well-documented migration of shoppers from the high street to online has left the business with a large portfolio of stores that is no longer aligned to our customers’ needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
River Island's Hartlepool store is to close as one of 33 nationwide.placeholder image
River Island's Hartlepool store is to close as one of 33 nationwide.

“The sharp rise in the cost of doing business over the last few years has only added to the financial burden.

“We have a clear strategy to transform the business to ensure its long-term viability.

“Recent improvements in our fashion offer and in-store shopping experience are already showing very positive results, but it is only with a restructuring plan that we will be able to see this strategy through and secure River Island’s future as a profitable retail business.

“We regret any job losses as a result of store closures, and we will try to keep these to a minimum.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Middleton Grange Shopping Centre said: “We are disappointed that River Island has made a national decision to close 33 stores across the UK, including its stores in Hartlepool and Stockton.

"Like many retailers, they are facing growing financial pressures, including rising national insurance contributions, increasing business rates, and the broader challenges within the retail environment.

"While this decision was outside of our control, we remain committed to supporting our tenants and will continue to play an active role in attracting new businesses to the centre to ensure it remains a key shopping destination for the local community.”

It is understood the Hartlepool store will remain open until its closure next January.

Related topics:HartlepoolRiver Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice