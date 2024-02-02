News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Do you recognise any of these businesses?Do you recognise any of these businesses?
Do you recognise any of these businesses?

36 Hartlepool shops which have been loved and lost over the decades

As we say goodbye to one of the town's most iconic landmarks, The Staincliffe Hotel, let’s take a look back at some of the shops and businesses we have loved and lost over the decades.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT

The Staincliffe’s demise follows the decision to shut The Open Jar restaurant and the upcoming closure of the town’s Barclays branch.

The Staincliffe Hotel closed its doors to the public for the final time in December 2023 after a long battle.

1. The Staincliffe Hotel, Seaton Carew

The Staincliffe Hotel closed its doors to the public for the final time in December 2023 after a long battle. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Open Jar sadly closed its doors to the public in October 2023, and is now focusing its efforts on organising events including The Open Jar Tribute Festival.

2. The Open Jar, Seaton Carew

The Open Jar sadly closed its doors to the public in October 2023, and is now focusing its efforts on organising events including The Open Jar Tribute Festival. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The popular chain went into administration on August 10, with Hartlepool's store set to close on Tuesday, September 26.

3. Wilko

The popular chain went into administration on August 10, with Hartlepool's store set to close on Tuesday, September 26. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Mrs C's Patisserie, known for its delicious cakes and homemade treats, closed its doors in November due to the cost of living crisis.

4. Mrs C's Patisserie, Church Street

Mrs C's Patisserie, known for its delicious cakes and homemade treats, closed its doors in November due to the cost of living crisis. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolBarclaysStaincliffe