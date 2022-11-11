The Mail previously reported how Hartlepool Borough Council has submitted proposals for a Portakabin substance treatment service in the 76-space Roker Street car park.

It is intended to replace an existing treatment facility in Whitby Street which is deemed to be “no longer fit for purpose”.

But the plan has met with widespread opposition from businesses, including a children’s dance school, and users of the town centre over the potential loss of valuable car parking and the fear of crime.

From left: Eric Lambert, Debbie Conway, Karen Liddle and Cllr Tom Feeney at the Roker Street car park. Picture by FRANK REID

They support the need for substance misuse treatment but say the chosen location is unsuitable.

Debbie Conway, who has Kraft Work Yarns, in The Arches, opposite the car park, said the loss of parking could threaten the viability of her business.

She said: “I cannot understand the logic involved in this choice of site. A much used, popular car park lost instead of an existing building saved and repurposed.

"In the last three years, as our reputation has grown, we have attracted a high number of customers from out of town. Part of that attraction is the ease of parking.

The busy Roker Street car park in Hartlepool town centre. Picture by FRANK REID

"And many of these customers also take the opportunity to visit other local businesses as well as the town centre itself.”

Karen Liddle, of the Karen Liddle School of Dance, in York Road, said there are concerns about having a substance misuse facility so close.

“We have already received a large amount of objections from the parents of the school who have admitted they wouldn’t be happy with this centre’s proximity to the school as it would a safety concern,” she said.

She said it could result in lots of students leaving and the dance school having to move.

Phillipa Lambert Shaheen, of Mary Lamberts bakery, said the car park is full most days and the plan comes after the business’s most difficult few years in its 60-year history with Covid and cost of living crisis.

She added: “Our staff and customers, which are predominantly families, are concerned about increased crime and there is a lot of fear about the anti-social behaviour this building’s clientele is associated with.

“This building will be yet another hurdle that we simply shouldn’t have to face.”

Planning papers say 14 parking spaces would be provided for people at the centre.

Councillor Tom Feeney, manager of The Arches, said: "Small businesses in our town are already barely holding on due to soaring energy costs and severe economic decline.

“I have heard from countless businesses in the area over the last week, and for many, this will be the final nail in the coffin.”

He added such a public location would be detrimental to the privacy of users of the rehabilitation facility.

Robert Smith, 76, who regularly visits the town centre, said: “As it is, the presence of addicts in the whole town centre is already disturbing for shoppers.

"If this gets approval the situation will become extremely serious and customers will desert to retail parks.”

A date for the application to be discussed by the council’s planning committee has still to be confirmed.

