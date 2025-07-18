Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre launches free events for kids throughout school holidays

By Mark Payne
Published 18th Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
Youngsters can enjoy some summer themed fun at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre this summer.

The centre is launching a new Summer Saturdays, a series of free family-friendly activities every Saturday throughout the school holidays.

Starting from Saturday, July 19, and running until Saturday, August 30, children and adults can join in the fun in Central Square between 12pm and 3pm to get transformed by the 5 Star Facepainting team.

Each week will feature a different theme and activity, culminating with an immersive pop-up beach event, complete with giant deckchairs, a sand pit and traditional seaside games to round off the summer holidays in style.

Children can get their faces painted as part of Summer Saturdays taking place at Midleton Grange during the school holidays.placeholder image
Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange, said: “Summer Saturdays will bring together a variety of local entertainers and organisations to deliver a programme of welcoming, community-focused events for the people of Hartlepool.”

All events are free and suitable for a range of ages. Full event details and weekly themes will be announced via Middleton Grange’s social media channels.

