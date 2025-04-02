Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers are invited to go through the looking glass this Easter as Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre prepares to host an enchanting Alice in Wonderland event.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, April 19, the shopping centre will be transformed into a whimsical Wonderland and promises a wide range of activities for the whole family.

Visitors can meet Alice herself and listen to her captivating tales or join the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to decorate biscuits and cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those with a competitive streak, Flamingo Croquet will be in full swing.

Middleton Grange is inviting families to an Alice in Wonderland event this Easter.

And no Easter would be complete without a classic egg hunt. Young explorers can search the centre for hidden golden eggs to win exciting prizes.

More news: Hartlepool primary school praised for charity support

Centre manager Nik McDonald said: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Alice in Wonderland to Middleton Grange this Easter.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.”

The event is on from 10am to 4pm and is free.