Hartlepool's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre to hold 'enchanting' Alice In Wonderland event this Easter
Taking place on Saturday, April 19, the shopping centre will be transformed into a whimsical Wonderland and promises a wide range of activities for the whole family.
Visitors can meet Alice herself and listen to her captivating tales or join the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to decorate biscuits and cakes.
For those with a competitive streak, Flamingo Croquet will be in full swing.
And no Easter would be complete without a classic egg hunt. Young explorers can search the centre for hidden golden eggs to win exciting prizes.
Centre manager Nik McDonald said: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Alice in Wonderland to Middleton Grange this Easter.
"It’s a fantastic opportunity for families to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.”
The event is on from 10am to 4pm and is free.
