High Street champion visits Hartlepool - see what he had to say on town centre improvement efforts

Graham Soult, an expert and member of the High Streets Task Force, visited the town to celebrate the success of the Shop Hartlepool website initiative and encourage even more businesses and shoppers to get involved.

Commissioned by the Government, the High Streets Task Force is made up of an alliance of experts that support communities and local government to transform their high streets.

In December 2019, Hartlepool was announced as one of 14 local authorities, the only one in the North East, to pilot its products and services.

High Street Task Force Expert Graham Soult (centre) with left to right Mark Rycraft Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Manager, Council Leader Shane Moore, business owner Billy Reid, Janice Auton Co-Chair of Love Hartlepool, Helen Wells and Karl Brown of In Studio. .

Graham previously visited Hartlepool in March 2020, after which the task force agreed that he would use his profile and expertise to boost Shop Hartlepool.

Shop Hartlepool, a partnership between Hartlepool Borough Council and the Love Hartlepool Campaign, went live last May to help raise the profile of local businesses following the easing of restrictions.

More than 200 businesses are currently signed up and Janice Auton, Love Hartlepool voluntary Co-Chair, hopes more will follow after Graham’s visit.

Graham said: “Hartlepool is doing so many great things to help improve and promote its town centre and it’s been brilliant meeting some of the independent businesses and hearing their stories.

High Street Task Force Expert Graham Soult (left) talking to Owen and Lloyd Twidale in Got Mallow.

“Shop Hartlepool is a fantastic initiative which is really helping shoppers and businesses return to normal and prosper after the pandemic and beyond.”

Graham met council leader Cllr Shane Moore, the manager of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and centre tenants.

He also spoke to a number of independent shopkeepers in the town centre including jeweller Mark Lloyd, Lesley Mulcahy of The Simple Weigh, and the operators of new dessert spot Got Mallow on York Road.

Janice Auton, the Co-Chair of Love Hartlepool, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Graham to Hartlepool again and to update him on the progress we have been making with Shop Hartlepool.”

Graham Soult talking to Lesley Mulcahy of The Simple Weigh, which are soon to move from Villiers Street into Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Cllr Moore added: “The Shop Hartlepool website is a fantastic platform to showcase businesses of all shapes and sizes and celebrate our amazing independent retailers.

“Graham was incredibly complimentary about the things happening to help improve and promote our town centre and I hope businesses enjoyed having the chance to meet him and to learn from his significant expertise.”

