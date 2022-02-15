First Hartlepool ‘netwalking’ event a success as businesswomen from across Teesside join in

Businesswomen from Redcar, Middlesbrough, Darlington, Saltburn and Hartlepool came together over the weekend for a new networking event.

More than 10 businesswomen from different industries took part, as they made new contacts and friends while exploring the Headland on Saturday morning.

The women were 'fascinated' by the Headland.

Lyndsay Hogg, who is the network’s host for the Hartlepool area, said: “It was a really relaxed atmosphere. Everybody was happy and pleased to be there, pleased to be discovering a new area of the Tess Valley.

"Everybody was really friendly and pleased to make connections.”

She continued: "It was nice to have everybody on our territory for a change.

"A lot of events happen around the Tess Valley all the time, but it’s rare that things happen in Hartlepool, so it’s just another way to get Hartlepool noticed and to show off the sights.

The women enjoyed exploring the area so much that the vent lasted longer than initially planned.

"I was really pleased to have them on our patch.”

The event was free of charge and the idea came from Anne Stonehouse.

The businesswomen enjoying a coffee break.

Lyndsay said: "They were absolutely fascinated. They were really interested in the history. It was nice to get the history of the town recognised to people across the Tess Valley.“

She added: "I think women tend to make friendships and I think that did happen on the day. We introduced ourselves and our businesses, but we also made friends on the back of that and hopefully, in future, we’ll be able to refer each other and use each other’s services.

"It was more a friendship building exercise, as well as business.

"We left feeling quite upbeat. We all stayed longer than the hour as well. We kept walking, because people were so interested in the sights.

"We can’t wait till the next one.”

The next event will take place on Saturday, March 12, in Middlesbrough.

