Hundreds of objections have been lodged over plans to remove 23 car parking spaces at a shopping precinct to allow 14 electric vehicle charging bays to be installed.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses, residents and councillors have all raised concerns over the proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the Fens Shopping Parade.

The application from Swarco Smart Charging Ltd seeks to provide 14 electric vehicle (EV) charging bays at the shopping centre along with associated equipment such as a feeder pillar, power units and signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 23 existing parking spaces would be removed to make way for the charging points.

The Fens Shopping Parade. Picture by FRANK REID

More than 260 objections have been submitted to over the application raising concerns over the lack of need for such a number of EV charging points and how it would exacerbate existing parking issues at the site.

Worries have also been voiced that the development could “kill” be businesses and stop shoppers visiting.

A spokesperson for Roy Blyth Family Butchers on the parade, said: “It’s just going to kill us, if the council go ahead with it it’s just going to kill trade here on the precinct.

“You’ve got to think about the small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application notice at the The Fens Shopping Parade regarding 14 electric charging bays. Picture by FRANK REID

“I’m not against one or two [EV charging points], if that’s what they want to do, but taking up 23 spaces is ridiculous, it’s already busy as it is at peak times.”

Independent Councillor Jim Lindridge, who represents Fens and Greatham ward where the site is located, is also against the plans, noting many residents and businesses are “strongly opposed” to the move.

He said: “The removal of 23 car parking spaces will undoubtedly put further pressure on an already congested car park and I do not believe there is a demand/need for so many EV charging points to be installed.”

A planning statement in support of the application claims the bays would provide “a worthwhile benefit for road users” and be publicly accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Overall, the proposal will bring significant enhancement to an existing car parking area of a retail park, ideally positioned to serve customers as well as local residents.

“The development will provide environmental benefits through the provision of the EV charging bays which will support measures that mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.”