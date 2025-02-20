Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The construction of Hartlepool’s new multi-million pound fitness and leisure centre has reached another key milestone.

The three concrete swimming pool tanks at the Highlight building on The Waterfront have been given the all clear by passing stabilisation tests.

The purpose of the tests was to check the structural integrity of the concrete and ensure there were no leaks.

Visitors to the centre will be able to look forward to using its three swimming pools including a race slide and water play features when it is due to open in early 2026.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, with Kristian Kerr of Wates beside one of the pools during testing.

Contractors are hailing the facilities “some of the most exciting” that Hartlepool has seen.

David Wingfield, managing director for Construction East at Wates, said: “The swimming facilities at Highlight will be some of the most exciting features for the Hartlepool community and the pools being stabilised is a huge milestone in our construction programme.

“We’re now focused on finalising the pools, and the rest of the scheme, as we look to hand over at the end of the year.”

Work on tiling of the pools will start shortly.

How Highlight on Hartlepool's Waterfront is due to look when it is completed.

Over 70% of the water used in the stabilisation tests was recycled by transferring it between the main 25-metre eight-lane pool, learner pool and leisure pool before being used on other parts of the project where possible.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, hailed the progress saying: “Every time I visit Highlight it has come on in leaps and bounds.

"It is already looking fantastic and when it is finished it is going to be an amazing asset for the Borough.

“The completion of the stabilisation tests is another key milestone on the road to completion and it is really exciting to see the excellent progress that is being made.”

Practical completion of Highlight – funded by Hartlepool Borough Council, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Sport England – is scheduled for the end of this year.

There will then be a phased hand over of services from Mill House Leisure Centre to Highlight which will also include a spectator viewing gallery,100-station gym, and fitness and indoor cycling/spinning studios.

It will also have an active and soft play areas, party room, a 100-cover café, NHS consultation suites, terracing and space outside dedicated for activities and events.