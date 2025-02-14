Karbon Homes and RE:GEN North East team up to give Hartlepool community centre a fully fitted new kitchen
Specialist regeneration contractor RE:GEN North East has donated and fully fitted the new kitchen at the Belle Vue Community Centre.
The kitchen is the used by the centre’s youth club where youth workers provide meals for more than 200 children a week in the area.
The donation is part of Karbon Homes’ social value commitment linked to a £4.4m improvement programme with RE:GEN to 267 of its homes across the town over the last year.
Belle Vue Centre manager Nichola Kennedy said: “We couldn’t have been happier to accept this incredibly generous donation and we’re delighted with the end result.
"Having the team at RE:GEN working from the centre has been of great benefit and we’ve built a lovely relationship with them.
“It’s been fantastic to work with both organisations who are passionate about supporting the communities in which they work.”
The relationship between RE:GEN and the centre developed after RE:GEN’s onsite team rented office space in the Belle Vue centre.
After conversations with the centre’s management team it became clear that the existing kitchen was no longer fit for purpose and in need of an upgrade.
RE:GEN donated and fully fitted the new kitchen and appliances, with help from supply chain partners Fortify Electrical, Albisson Painting and Decorating and Tees Valley Flooring.
Dave Brown, operations director for RE:GEN North East, said: "Knowing that we would be working in the Hartlepool area for almost 15 months, we were determined to find ways to leave a positive impact on the community, beyond just improving homes.
“As a purpose-driven organisation, our entire team is committed to a culture of enhancing lives and communities through the work we deliver.”
The centre also secured a grant of £1,445 from Karbon Homes’ Community Investment Fund, to pay for equipment for a new sensory room in the nursery.
Jess Alexander, social value co-ordinator at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to see what a difference the team at RE:GEN have made to the Belle Vue Centre’s youth club and what a positive impact this refurbishment will have on the youth people who use the facility.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.