‘We will be back’: Hartlepool Thai restaurant closes its doors to the public after more than a decade

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:54 BST
A restaurant has announced its forthcoming closure after being in business for more than a decade.

The owners of Thai Village, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, took to social media to announce that the restaurant is to shut at the end of the month.

In a statement, they said: “After over 10 amazing years serving our food to our amazing customers, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce we’ll be closing our doors at the end of February.

"The journey has been incredible, filled with unforgettable memories.

Owners of Thai Village, in Navigation Point, Hartlepool, took to social media on Saturday, February 8, to announce its closure at the end of the month.placeholder image
"We've had a great time serving our customers and got to know them and their families, see their children grow and had some great conversations and times over the years.

“The warmth of our loyal customers who have supported us through the years will never be forgotten.

“To our incredible staff over the years thank you so much. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have made this restaurant feel like home for us.”

The restaurant will be taking bookings until the end of the month and will also be putting on a special Valentine’s Day menu.

They said: “This isn’t goodbye, it’s a fresh start.

"We’ll be renovating and working on something exciting to bring something new and fresh.

“Do not worry, Joy and the team will still be running the restaurant so we'll look forward to seeing everyone once renovation is over.”

The owners are planning on re-opening another business in the same location although exact details are yet to be confirmed.

