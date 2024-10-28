Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pub customers can raise a glass to this year’s Poppy Appeal as a pub chain joins forces with the Royal British Legion.

New poppy-themed glasses are being sold from 48 Marston pubs in the North East, including six in Hartlepool.

They are part of the chain’s Month to Remember to raise vital funds and awareness.

From October 26, the new pint and half-pint glasses are available to buy with 100% of the profits going to The Royal British Legion.

The Nursery Inn landlady Chenille Bettinson with the new poppy beer glasses. Picture by FRANK REID

Participating pubs will also be running awareness and fundraising events up and down the country, with everything from community breakfasts, to live music, to remember our veterans past and present.

Traditional pin-on poppies are also available to buy at the bar.

Chenille Bettinson, landlady of The Nursery Inn, in Hopps Street, Hartlepool, said: “I think it’s really important to support veterans.

“They’ve done a lot for this country so we should give back when they need help.”

In addition to selling the glasses, priced £2.50 for the pint and £2 for the half pint, The Nursery is holding a quiz on Sunday, November 10, at 3pm with a share of the entry going to the British Legion.

Jared Sedgwick, director of operations for Marston’s, said: "We’re so proud to be working in partnership with The Royal British Legion to give our customers another way to raise awareness and crucial funds for veterans, who are such a large part of the Marston’s community.

"We want to welcome everyone to their local pub for what will be a month to remember, and join us in saying cheers to our heroes.”

A total of 1,175 Marston pubs across the UK are taking part in Month to Remember, including 48 in the North East.

Its other pubs in Hartlepool are The Causeway, The Rossmere, The Greenside, Jacksons Wharf and The Spotted Cow at Elwick.

Earlier this year the chain re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant, symbolising a continued commitment to supporting veterans and their families through work opportunities.

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships from The Royal British Legion, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Marston’s to support Poppy Appeal this year and beyond.

"The fundraising taking place across their network of pubs will help transform the lives of those in need across our Armed Forces community."