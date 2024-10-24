Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool-based tech agency is on track to hit a major milestone after the founder praised a leading business coach for his “priceless” help in growing the firm.

MGC Agency launched in 2014, supporting hundreds of innovative projects globally from eCommerce platforms to mobile apps, websites and software projects.

Following a major growth period that has seen the business expand into Ahmedabad, in India, it is now forecast to be valued at £5m within the next five years.

Managing director Chris Carroll said: “Having been self-employed for over 20 years, the drive to build something without limitations spurred me to create MGC and continue developing it into what it is today and where it is headed.

From left, MGC Agency boss Chris Carroll with business coach Ian Kinnery.

With an eye firmly on expansion, Chris took part in the Entrepreneurs’ Forum Scale Up Leaders course, which was run by established coach Ian Kinnery, a previous European Business Coach of the Year recipient.

Already aware of Ian’s impressive reputation for helping to grow businesses, Chris said it very quickly became apparent just how much of a role Ian could play in scaling up MGC.

“Given the value he adds to businesses, it was easy to decide to continue working with him,” added Chris, who started working with Ian in early 2024.

“Ian gave me a clear vision of how to grow MGC, offering a detailed roadmap outlining the steps required to expand the business to a substantial size, and he’s expanded my knowledge of how to drive a company forward and avoid the pitfalls associated with significant growth.”

Additionally, Ian helped the company, which is based in Hartlepool’s Innovation Centre, redefine its offering, standards, team, and goals, which have been incorporated into the five-year plan.

Chris, who is currently recruiting a new team member each month as the company’s expansion continues, said: “As we offer a unique service, we have faced several challenges in client delivery and defining our value proposition.

"But Ian helped us to form our service clearly and provided insight into our brand voice to better target clients.”

Having started his coaching career 19 years ago, Ian has helped hundreds of chief executives and entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.

“The success Chris has enjoyed is fantastic and he’s now firmly on track to achieve the success both he and his team deserve,” said Ian.