Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year for the now closed British Raj eatery at the shopping parade on the former Saxon pub site in Easington Road.

The application sought to convert the vacant Unit Four into a “micro beer and wine bar” also serving food and have external seating.

A report from council planning officers confirmed the latest proposals have been approved, subject to routine conditions, paving the way for work to start.

The former Saxon pub site in Hartlepool, which has since been converted into a shopping parade.

It said: “The principle of development in this location is acceptable in relation to the Hartlepool Local Plan.

“The proposal would not result in significant adverse impacts on the amenity or privacy of neighbouring land users or adverse visual impacts.”

The development will provide two full-time and two part-time jobs, with the opening hours 11am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and noon to 10.30pm on Sundays.

External seating will include two tables and eight chairs, which will only be open to use until 9pm or sunset, whichever is sooner, with the outdoor furniture then being stored inside.

The Former Saxon Pub in Hartlepool. (Photo: Google Maps, 2015).

Council planning officers also established no music will be played within the venue.

One objection from a resident was received raising concerns the proposals will “permit, and may even encourage all day drinking in a residential area”.

However council health and public protection officers, along with Cleveland Police, were consulted and raised no objections or worries.

Applicant Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments stated the site was used as an Indian restaurant between October 2021 and May 2022, but “the business failed due to lack of custom”.

Prior to that it was home to a florist for a three month period in 2018.

A statement from Prism Planning Ltd said a prospective tenant is already lined up to run the venue and the development will have a “beneficial impact” on the “long-term vitality and viability” of the site.

The shopping parade is already home to a fish and chip shop, a convenience store and a dental practice, while plans were recently approved to open a tanning salon.