Plans for new Hartlepool tanning salon approved despite more than 70 objections

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The area is now home to a small collection of shops and businesses with the latest application seeking to convert the vacant unit five, located on the first floor, into a tanning salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans from Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments stated the site, which currently has permission for a flat, has been vacant since work on the parade was completed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Saxon pub site in Hartlepool, which has since been converted into a shopping parade, where plans for a tanning salon have been approved.

The latest meeting of the council’s planning committee heard 75 objections were submitted by residents against the proposals.

Concerns raised were around parking, why a salon was needed, with others located nearby, and alternative uses being more suitable.

Council officers deemed the application “acceptable” and highlighted how need and competition are “not material planning considerations” and such issues cannot not be considered when making a decision.

Councillors unanimously approved the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Barker, from Prism Planning, speaking at the meeting in support of the development, said: “The proposal is simple and straightforward, bringing back into beneficial commercial use the vacant first floor of the Saxon local centre."

He added “there is more than adequate car parking” at the site.

The salon will open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, providing two full-time and two part-time jobs.

Plans were also recently submitted to convert the vacant British Raj Indian restaurant at the shopping parade into a “micro beer and wine bar”.