Plans for new Hartlepool tanning salon approved despite more than 70 objections
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to carry out work at the former Saxon pub site, in Easington Road.
The area is now home to a small collection of shops and businesses with the latest application seeking to convert the vacant unit five, located on the first floor, into a tanning salon.
Plans from Ingleby Barwick Land & Property Developments stated the site, which currently has permission for a flat, has been vacant since work on the parade was completed.
The latest meeting of the council’s planning committee heard 75 objections were submitted by residents against the proposals.
Concerns raised were around parking, why a salon was needed, with others located nearby, and alternative uses being more suitable.
Council officers deemed the application “acceptable” and highlighted how need and competition are “not material planning considerations” and such issues cannot not be considered when making a decision.
Councillors unanimously approved the application.
Steve Barker, from Prism Planning, speaking at the meeting in support of the development, said: “The proposal is simple and straightforward, bringing back into beneficial commercial use the vacant first floor of the Saxon local centre."
He added “there is more than adequate car parking” at the site.
The salon will open 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays, providing two full-time and two part-time jobs.
Plans were also recently submitted to convert the vacant British Raj Indian restaurant at the shopping parade into a “micro beer and wine bar”.