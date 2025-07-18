The proposed location for the new bar at 10a Tower Street, Hartlepool.

Plans have been lodged for a "ultra modern" new town centre wine bar.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) to convert the vacant ground floor of 10a Tower Street into a drinking venue.

The application from National Cable Installations Ltd seeks to turn it into a wine bar with “live and recorded music, serving alcohol, soft drinks, coffee and light snacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was most recently used as a barber’s also featuring a ladies’ salon.

Planning documents state the proposals would create two full-time and four part-time roles and the bar would be open from 10.30am to midnight.

No new extensions or building works would be required apart from repainting the frontage and installing a “traditional” sign.

A licensing application for the site has also been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council, seeking permission to allow the venue to serve alcohol from 10.30am to midnight each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More news: Plans unveiled to build new salon on Hartlepool industrial estate

If approved, it would also give them the go-ahead to play recorded music during the same hours each day and live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a noise limited sound system in place.

It would also secure permission to serve “late night refreshment” for hot food and hot drinks after 11pm until midnight.

The licensing application, also submitted by National Cable Installations Ltd, adds the site would operate as an “ultra modern” wine bar offering “normal bar activities in keeping with much of the culture of Scarborough Street” nearby.

It adds numerous measures will be in place to ensure the venue complies with licensing objectives, including thorough CCTV, a Challenge 25 policy, communication with neighbours and a zero tolerance approach to drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds there will be a culture of “high standards, accountability and proactive management” ensuring a venue led by an “experienced” leadership team, who along with all staff would have undergone “comprehensive training.”

Documents state there would be a maximum capacity of 100 patrons at the wine bar at any one time and there will be “full engagement with the authorities.”

A tattoo studio which operates on the first floor of the property would remain in place under the plans.