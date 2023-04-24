News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
6 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
6 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
7 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
8 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
9 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Popular Verrills takeaway on Hartlepool's Headland reopens following fire

A popular Hartlepool fish and chip shop has reopened following a devastating fire.

By Mark Payne
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Leeanne Peckett outside of Verrills fish and chip shop, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDLeeanne Peckett outside of Verrills fish and chip shop, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Leeanne Peckett outside of Verrills fish and chip shop, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Verrills on the Headland was forced to close for two weeks following an accidental fire on Saturday, April 8.

But it has opened its doors again to customers today (Monday, April 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family, including owners Elaine and Frank Gaiety, have been working up to 15 hours a day to repair the damage done to the rear of the shop after an accidental fire in a preparation room.

Manager Leeanne Peckett said: “It’s a relief. We’ve been here 29 years so it’s massive to get back open again.

Most Popular

"It is normality to us. The full back of the premises has had to be refitted including fridges and freezers.

"Luckily, the front was just smoke damage which just needed cleaning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It seems like a miracle that it has happened so fast.”

Leeanne said the exact cause of the fire started is still being looked into.

Read More
Suspected arson near play area 'posed significant risk to nearby properties'
Related topics:Hartlepool