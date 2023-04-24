Leeanne Peckett outside of Verrills fish and chip shop, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Verrills on the Headland was forced to close for two weeks following an accidental fire on Saturday, April 8.

But it has opened its doors again to customers today (Monday, April 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family, including owners Elaine and Frank Gaiety, have been working up to 15 hours a day to repair the damage done to the rear of the shop after an accidental fire in a preparation room.

Manager Leeanne Peckett said: “It’s a relief. We’ve been here 29 years so it’s massive to get back open again.

"It is normality to us. The full back of the premises has had to be refitted including fridges and freezers.

"Luckily, the front was just smoke damage which just needed cleaning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems like a miracle that it has happened so fast.”