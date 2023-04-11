News you can trust since 1877
Popular Hartlepool takeaway Verrills Fish Shop damaged in Holy Saturday fire

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Saturday following reports of a fire at Verrills Fish Shop on the Headland.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:12 BST

The incident happened just before 5am and caused damage to the rear stock room.

Two fire engines from Hartlepool attended and spent over an hour at the scene.

The fire service has said the cause of the blaze was accidental.

The rear of the shop was damaged in a fire./Photo: Frank ReidThe rear of the shop was damaged in a fire./Photo: Frank Reid
The rear of the shop was damaged in a fire./Photo: Frank Reid
Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “We were called on 08/04/2023 at 04.52 to a fire at Verrills Fish shop on the Headland, Hartlepool. Two fire engines from Hartlepool in attendance. 30% fire and 70% smoke damage to rear stock room.

"Two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and positive pressure ventilation (PPV) used. The cause of the fire was accidental. We left the scene by 06.10.”

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.

The fire came just a day after queues formed outside the popular shop on Good Friday (April 7). A reopening date has not yet been confirmed.

The scene outside Verrils on Good Friday just hours before the fire. Picture by FRANK REIDThe scene outside Verrils on Good Friday just hours before the fire. Picture by FRANK REID
The scene outside Verrils on Good Friday just hours before the fire. Picture by FRANK REID

