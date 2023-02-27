Proposals previously submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department looked to enable Barnardo’s to occupy the empty unit 1A at High Point Retail Park.

The application by High Point Estates Limited sought to remove a restrictive planning condition on the site which prevents the sale of items “that would typically be sold in a Barnardo’s store”.

Goods covered include clothing, footwear, fashion accessories, jewellery, perfume, toiletries, books, magazines and toys.

The vacant unit at High Point Retail Park.

A report from council planning officers has confirmed the proposal to remove the condition has now been approved.

It said: “The council’s planning policy section are of the view that the use of the application site as proposed would be unlikely to have an adverse impact upon the vitality and viability of the town centre.

“The application is considered acceptable with respect to material planning considerations and is in accordance with the Hartlepool Local Plan.”

Planning documents stated Barnardo’s had already agreed terms with the retail park over the unit, subject to the approval being granted.

According to proposals, the site is currently vacant and “has been since its construction nearly ten years ago” despite “extensive, continuous marketing”.

A planning statement, submitted by Avison Young in support of the application, states it would allow the charity shop to open in an empty unit and help “maintain the vitality and viability of the retail park”.