Asda Hartlepool's fuel prices as of Monday, July 10.

Asda on Marina Way has followed Morrisons and Tesco in reducing the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel by several pence a litre.

It follows Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool Councillor Jonathan Brash complaining to store bosses that fuel was up to 6p a litre more expensive in Hartlepool than in their stores just a few miles away.

Cllr Jonathan Brash.

Tesco then followed and now Asda has become the third retailer to cut their petrol from 142.9 pence per litre to 138.9, and diesel from 144.9p to 141.9.

Cllr Brash, who is also deputy Labour group leader on Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “When I met with Morrisons we discussed ‘resetting the market’ and that’s exactly what’s happened.

"It’s great to see that all three of our town’s supermarkets have now cut their fuel prices. The Hartlepool petrol premium was always unacceptable and unfair, especially at a time when so many people are struggling with a cost of living crisis.

"There is no good reason why Hartlepool people should be charged more and I’ll keep fighting to see that they aren’t.”

Prior to dropping their prices, Morrisons said differences will arise between different places due to factors including operators’ different buying models and overheads.