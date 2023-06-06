Jonathan Brash wrote to the managers of Morrisons, Tesco and Asda in Hartlepool after discovering that unleaded petrol is up to six pence a litre cheaper at their stores in Middlesbrough, Stockton and Redcar.

Prices provided by website petrolprices.com this week showed the price on Hartlepool’s supermarket forecourts is between 141.7 and 142.9 pence a litre.

But for the same supermarket chains in Stockton, Middlesbrough and Redcar it varies between 136.7 and 139.9 pence.

Jonathan Brash is calling on Morrisons, Asda and Tesco in Hartlepool to reduce fuel prices.

Mr Brash said: “This is something that has been raised with me and it has clearly been going on for some time.

"In the interests of fairness to Harlepool people it is a practice that must end.”

A Competition and Markets Authority Road Fuel Review published last July stated that retailers typically set prices based on what others in their local area are charging.

Mr Brash said: “What the Competition and Markets Authority is saying is that these decisions are taken in a local context and, in essence, collectively.

Morrisonss petrol station, Clarence Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

"It is, therefore, only logical to say that they are choosing collectively to charge Hartlepool residents more and that is just not acceptable.

"I am calling on them today to make a different choice, to reduce their forecourt prices, bring them in line with our Tees Valley neighbours and give Hartlepool motorists a break.”

It is said that factors such as supply, base price of fuel, and local competition can all affect the cost of filling up.

Hartlepool Labour parliamentary candidate Councillor Jonathan Brash.

Hartlepool’s Jet filling station, in Wynyard Road, also charges 142.9 pence a litre, and the Shell petrol station on Easington Road is 145.9.

But Mr Brash says has focused on the supermarkets as they are where most people in town fill up.

He received an email from Morrisons in which the supermarket stated: “Morrisons operates a local pricing policy on fuel, which means price differences will arise between towns.

"The number and breadth of operators in the market (supermarkets, oil-company owned retailers, independents and smaller independents), all with different buying models and overheads, creates variations in price between operators and local markets.

“However, we aim to be competitive in each area we operate and this will be reflected in our prices compared with other filling stations in Hartlepool.”

Morrisons added: “We will continue to closely monitor price differentials between towns and bear down on them as hard as we viably can.”

But Mr Brash says he is not satisfied, and has asked for an urgent meeting with them.

He added: “There is no absolutely no justification for this price gouging of Hartlepool people.”

An Asda spokesperson told the Mail: “Asda is the price leader in the supermarket fuel sector and we remain focused on providing our customers with the best value at the pumps.”