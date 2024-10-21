Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Customers of a busy bank in Hartlepool town centre have been assured it is business as usual after the building was put up for sale.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Virgin Money building at 118-120 York Road is on the market with an asking price of £495,000.

Property business Bond Wolfe is marketing the freehold of the building, which is currently let to Clydesdale Bank and trades under the Virgin Money brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is said to offer a “prime investment opportunity” for investors looking to make a solid return through rental income.

The Virgin Money branch in York Road, Hartlepool.

A 10-year lease with Clydesdale Bank runs until September 2026.

Bond Wolfe states on its website: “After Clydesdale Bank acquired Virgin Money, the building underwent significant renovations, including a £500,000 refit to align with Virgin Money’s corporate branding.

"This investment into the building further enhances its appeal to potential buyers, ensuring it meets modern commercial standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This branch of Virgin Money is particularly busy, having consolidated its operations into the premises from a former location across the street, further solidifying its status as a key bank branch in the area.”

It adds: “Given the location and the secure income, this property presents a strong investment with potential for capital appreciation, especially given the ongoing revitalisation efforts in the Hartlepool area.”

Built in 1979 it was originally three separate buildings before being converted into a purpose-built bank for the current tenant.

Prior to becoming Virgin Money, it was a branch of the Yorkshire Bank.

A Virgin Money spokesman said: “For our customers, it’s business as usual.

"We have a secure lease in place for the property and any change in building ownership will not affect our leasehold.”