Virgin Money Hartlepool branch goes on the market for £495,000

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Customers of a busy bank in Hartlepool town centre have been assured it is business as usual after the building was put up for sale.

The Virgin Money building at 118-120 York Road is on the market with an asking price of £495,000.

Property business Bond Wolfe is marketing the freehold of the building, which is currently let to Clydesdale Bank and trades under the Virgin Money brand.

It is said to offer a “prime investment opportunity” for investors looking to make a solid return through rental income.

The Virgin Money branch in York Road, Hartlepool.The Virgin Money branch in York Road, Hartlepool.
A 10-year lease with Clydesdale Bank runs until September 2026.

Bond Wolfe states on its website: “After Clydesdale Bank acquired Virgin Money, the building underwent significant renovations, including a £500,000 refit to align with Virgin Money’s corporate branding.

"This investment into the building further enhances its appeal to potential buyers, ensuring it meets modern commercial standards.

"This branch of Virgin Money is particularly busy, having consolidated its operations into the premises from a former location across the street, further solidifying its status as a key bank branch in the area.”

It adds: “Given the location and the secure income, this property presents a strong investment with potential for capital appreciation, especially given the ongoing revitalisation efforts in the Hartlepool area.”

Built in 1979 it was originally three separate buildings before being converted into a purpose-built bank for the current tenant.

Prior to becoming Virgin Money, it was a branch of the Yorkshire Bank.

A Virgin Money spokesman said: “For our customers, it’s business as usual.

"We have a secure lease in place for the property and any change in building ownership will not affect our leasehold.”

