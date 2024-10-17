Hartlepool benefits cheat Stephen Goddard sentenced after failing to disclose hefty inheritance
Stephen Goddard, 68, fraudulently received £21,758.87 in universal credit and housing benefits between 2019 and 2022 despite having £168,435.34 in his bank account.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Goddard, of Staithes Court, in Hartlepool, “did not know that he had to declare it” because he thought the inheritance “was private and irrelevant”.
Despite eventually paying every penny back after his “change of circumstances” was discovered, he was taken to court and admitted two offences last month.
Appearing before magistrates this week to be sentenced, Goddard heard prosecutor Anne Mitchell outline how he claimed to the Department for Work and Pensions that “his capital was just £44.10p”.
Probation officer Rob Baxter said Goddard “did not realise the seriousness of the matter” and “naively believed the money could be paid back straight away”.
He added: “All he wanted for the two years since he realised was to pay it all back.”
Neil Taylor, defending, said: “He is a man who is an understanding member of the community and continues to do voluntary work and continues to live his life without bothering anyone.”
Taylor continued: “He never intended to gain or benefit from his inheritance.
"He just did not understand the requirements of the law and he was surprised that there are any convictions and people come to court because it has never been a part of his tapestry.”
The court also heard how the retired decorator has arthritis, dementia and anxiety, the latter which was caused by the “stress and guilt of proceedings”.
The court took into account the fact that Goddard paid all the money back, that he entered an early guilty pleas and that he regularly volunteers at a charity shop.
Goddard, who has no previous convictions, admitted dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit from Hartlepool Borough Council and to dishonestly failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances
He was ordered to pay a fine of £200, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.