Controversial plans to create 14 electric vehicle charging bays at a busy Hartlepool shopping parade have been withdrawn.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EV charging infrastructure business Swarco Smart Charging applied to planning chiefs at Hartlepool Borough Council to install the bays at Fens Shopping Parade.

It would have seen the removal of 23 existing parking bays, prompting hundreds of objections from residents as well as businesses on the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an update on the council’s planning website confirms the application has been withdrawn.

The EV charging bay scheme would have resulted in the loss of 23 parking spaces at the Fens Shopping Parade. Picture by FRANK REID

In total more than 500 objections against the scheme had been lodged.

A representative from Ron Blyth butchers on the parade said: “We are just really pleased. We put a post out on Facebook to say thank you to all the people who objected.”

The shop was one of a number that warned the loss of so many standard parking bays would “kill trade”, especially for small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They pointed out how busy the car park gets, particularly at peak times.

The applicants initially said in planning documents it would bring a “significant enhancement” to the car park and provide environmental benefits.

Local councillor Jim Lindridge reacted to the news saying: “I’m delighted the proposed application has been withdrawn.

"This was a non starter from the beginning, and would have had a detrimental effect on businesses in the precinct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The demand for EV stations is limited and if installed would have caused further congestion, driving away frustrated shoppers.

"After receiving the withdrawal notification from planning I immediately informed the proprietors of Ron Blyth and The Fens Pub who stated their obvious pleasure that common sense prevailed.”

The Mail has contacted Swarco Smart Charging for comment.