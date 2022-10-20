The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) says EDF has taken ‘appropriate action’ after the site in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was issued with the notice in late June.

It followed a targeted inspection by the ONR which found EDF had failed to include all the required items of pressure equipment within Written Schemes of Examination for several pressure systems at the Hartlepool site.

The ONR stressed there were no consequences to the public or the environment as a result.

Hartlepool Power Station. Picture by FRANK REID

Following the ONR inspection at Hartlepool, EDF found similar breaches at its Heysham 1 power station, in Lancashire, and was served with a similar improvement notice.

In an update Mike Webb, ONR’s Superintending Inspector for Operating Reactors, said: “Since the improvement notices were served, EDF has demonstrated to ONR that they have taken appropriate action to resolve the breaches identified in the Pressure Systems Safety Regulations (2000) (PSSR) at both sites.

“The safety of workers and the public is our key priority, and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action to bring about improvements when shortfalls are identified.”

Hartlepool power station is currently due to be decommissioned at the end of 2024.