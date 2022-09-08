Everything you need to know about new bar coming to Hartlepool’s former Popworld club

Eskimo Joe’s, at the former Popworld and Yates pub, in Victoria Road, will bring music and live entertainment as well as fresh food and drink deals.

The new bar has been announced just weeks after Open Jar owner Joe Franks revealed he had taken over the Victoria Road site earlier this summer.

It will be open till late on weekends although lots of entertainment will take place during the week as well with quizzes, karaoke nights and pool competitions planned.

New bar Eskimo Joe's is set to open at the site of the former Popworld and Yates in just over a month.

There will be affordable food and drinks on offer, with pizza, burgers, chicken wings and sharing food on the menu.

Two pools tables, darts and a retro arcade machine will also be available while 11 large screens will be showing Sky Sports and BT Sports channels.

“I think it’s a place where people can come and spend the day, watch the football, have a few games of pool, have some good quality food, but without breaking the bank,” Mr Franks said.

"The prices of things at the minute are getting out of control for people, I think we’re a nice option for people in Hartlepool to come and still have a nice night out without spending a fortune.”

Joe Franks inside the new bar.

A opening date has not been confirmed yet although the bar is expected to open within five weeks and final renovation work is taking place.

Mr Franks has said that around 20 new jobs will be created at Eskimo Joe’s and he hopes the bar will mirror the success of The Open Jar.

The restaurant chain is set to open a third venue in Northallerton around Christmas time after its first restaurant launched in Hartlepool back in 2017.

"We’re already looking at second sites for the concept that we’ve got here at Victoria Road,” Mr Franks said.

"We’ve already started to look around because we think we’ve created something that could potentially roll out into other towns as well.”

He added: "This is all very new, fresh, exciting.”