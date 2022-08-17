Open Jar owner announces expansion and takeover of Hartlepool nightspot
Hartlepool’s former Popworld club is set to be brought back to life by the owner of a growing restaurant chain.
Since opening its first restaurant in the town back in 2017, The Open Jar’s popularity saw it launch a second venue in Norton.
Now owner Joe Franks has said the expansion will continue with a third restaurant in Northallerton and a take over of Hartlepool’s former Popworld club, in Victoria Road.
The town venue is set to be transformed into a bar, with the concept due to be finalised in the coming weeks and a revamp of the site currently taking place.
It was once home to the Yates pub before reopening as Popworld in November 2018 and Mr Franks has said the new bar will be “unique” for Hartlepool.
"It should be amazing,” he said.
"It’s one of the biggest sites in Hartlepool, it’s definitely a popular location. When we put our twist on it, it will be unique for Hartlepool.
"It’s really exciting, I think the town should be excited as well.”
It comes as The Open Jar gets ready to open its third venue at new complex The Treadmills, in Northallerton.
The restaurant will be located underneath an Everyman cinema and it is hoped it will open around Christmas time.
Mr Franks has said that, while there were always plans to grow The Open Jar, the speed at which it gained popularity has left the team surprised.
The success of the first restaurant in Navigation Point at Hartlepool Marina saw it move into a bigger venue in Seaton Carew last year.
There is a range of burgers, parmos and cocktails on the menu and restaurant goers can also enjoy beautiful views of the sea.
Mr Franks said: "The plan was always to grow it, but the response we’ve had from the public is overwhelming.
"We’re surprised how popular it has become quickly. It feels like it has become a household name relatively quickly.
"I think we are all proud of ourselves, of what we’ve accomplished. It’s just a case of replicating that in the third site now.”