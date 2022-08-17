Open Jar owner announces expansion and takeover of Hartlepool nightspot

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening its first restaurant in the town back in 2017, The Open Jar’s popularity saw it launch a second venue in Norton.

Now owner Joe Franks has said the expansion will continue with a third restaurant in Northallerton and a take over of Hartlepool’s former Popworld club, in Victoria Road.

The town venue is set to be transformed into a bar, with the concept due to be finalised in the coming weeks and a revamp of the site currently taking place.

Open Jar owner Joe Franks has announced a takeover of the former Popworld in Victoria Road.

It was once home to the Yates pub before reopening as Popworld in November 2018 and Mr Franks has said the new bar will be “unique” for Hartlepool.

"It should be amazing,” he said.

"It’s one of the biggest sites in Hartlepool, it’s definitely a popular location. When we put our twist on it, it will be unique for Hartlepool.

"It’s really exciting, I think the town should be excited as well.”

It comes as The Open Jar gets ready to open its third venue at new complex The Treadmills, in Northallerton.

The restaurant will be located underneath an Everyman cinema and it is hoped it will open around Christmas time.

Mr Franks has said that, while there were always plans to grow The Open Jar, the speed at which it gained popularity has left the team surprised.

There is a range of burgers, parmos and cocktails on the menu and restaurant goers can also enjoy beautiful views of the sea.

Mr Franks said: "The plan was always to grow it, but the response we’ve had from the public is overwhelming.

"We’re surprised how popular it has become quickly. It feels like it has become a household name relatively quickly.