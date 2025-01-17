Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £3.8 million restoration of Hartlepool’s historic Wesley Chapel is about to enter an exciting new phase.

The Grade II-listed former Methodist church is being turned into a 36-bedroom boutique wedding and events venue.

Work completed in 2024 included completion of the building’s new roof, which was destroyed in a fire, together with work to the facades and installing new windows.

This month, work to “fit-out” the inside is set to start involving installing partitions and carrying out a range of mechanical and electrical works.

Jomast site manager Dan Wheatley and Councillor Pamela Hargreaves on the top floor of the Wesley Chapel building.

The project is part of Hartlepool Borough Council’s ambitious Town Centre Masterplan and involves the council working with building owners Jomast.

It is one of five town schemes being part-funded through the £25 million Hartlepool Town Deal.

Jomast site manager Dan Wheatley, a former Hartlepool College of Further Education student, said: “We made great progress in 2024, meeting all our targets within the programme.

"We completed the external envelope works, the work to the new roof, the façade and the windows, and we are pleased to be now moving on to the internal fit-out.

The Wesley Chapel in Wesley Square is being turned into a 36-bedroom boutique events venue. Picture by FRANK REID

“The renovation of the Wesley Chapel is a great project to be involved in, it is very positive for the area and when completed it will add a lot of value to Hartlepool.”

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said the Wesley is a key part of enticing more visitors to Hartlepool to spend money on attractions like the new Highlight building, the National Museum of the Royal Navy and in shops and restaurants.

“Creating a prosperous Hartlepool with a thriving, growing economy is about building the foundations, and the Wesley Chapel is a great example of that,” she said.

Cllr Hargreaves added: “It is a wonderful building with such an amazing history, so it is great to see it being restored to its former glory.

"I look forward to the project being completed.”

Darren Hankey, chair of the Hartlepool Town Deal Board, said: “The buildings has been here since 1872, just over 150 years, and it has had a variety of uses in that time, but all the members of the board are really excited about its latest manifestation.”

The new-look Wesley is scheduled to open next winter.