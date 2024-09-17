Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £35 million new leisure centre being built at Hartlepool Marina is on schedule as project partners celebrated a major milestone this week.

The frame of the Highlight development made up of more than 1,800 pieces of steel weighing 420 tonnes is now complete after 14 weeks of construction.

On Monday, project partners marked the milestone by signing the final steel member before it was hoisted into place.

The flagship centre led by Hartlepool Borough Council, which will replace Mill House Leisure Centre, is to include three swimming pools, a 100-station gym, fitness studios, cafe and play areas.

Key partners get ready to sign their names on the final beam at the Highlight leisure centre. Picture by FRANK REID

It is now on course for completion in November next year and is due to open to the public in early 2026.

Project director Simon Law, of contractors Wates, said: “The completion of the frame marks a significant milestone in any project, especially here at Highlight.

"Today’s steel signing is a tribute to everyone who has contributed to making this happen, making it a reality and leaving a lasting imprint throughout its life.

"We’re incredibly proud as a business to be delivering this exceptional project for Hartlepool council.”

Invited guest gather in front of the Highlight as the steel frame is completed. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Law said the next phase of work will focus on the building’s facade including the roofing and cladding.

He added the team building the centre is mainly from the Tees Valley and the project is due to boost the local supply chain by £21 million.

Key stakeholders from the council, Tees Valley Combined Authority and Sport England signed the final beam.

An artist's impression of how the Highlight will look when finished.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said it was a “momentous day”.

She added: “I’m really proud that we’ve been part of this journey and that we’re all here to witness the last beam going up of this magnificent structure.”

Cllr Hargreaves said Highlight will help future generations of the town to lead healthy lifestyles and hopes young people will make it their home for their sport and leisure activities.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the development was much needed for the town.

"Mill House, while fantastic, it’s kind of had its day I think it’s fair to say,” he said. “Hopefully, people in the years to come can look forward to a fantastic state-of-the art leisure facility with more development and more work coming around the marina.”