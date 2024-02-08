Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool Jonathan Brash wrote to Barclays bosses to protest saying the decision would particularly affect vulnerable groups such as the elderly, disabled and people in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It now says it will “still have an active presence” through the provision of a Barclays Local site.

Barclays bank on York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

In correspondence to Mr Brash, Karen Swainston, Barclays’ regional head of corporate relations, said: "We plan to provide additional face-to-face access for banking services in a community location from the point of closure.

"Customers will be able to meet colleagues for in-person banking support and without the need to travel.”

Regular customers are due to be informed of the timings and the location of the local site in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Swainston said the decision to close the Hartlepool branch was based on a number of considerations, including a 61% drop in customer transactions in the two years to March 2020.

Hartlepool Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Brash.

She added 91% of customers are choosing to bank online, by phone or mobile app, and the Hartlepool branch has only 54 regular customers that don’t use any other method.

Ms Swainston stated: "I fully appreciate that when Barclays decides to close a branch, this can be disappointing for customers and the local community.

"However, Barclays, like other businesses, is not immune to changes in consumer behaviours and the rapid increase of digital interactions. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added they are confident customers have other ways to bank locally after the York Road branch closes, so the decision to close it will not be reversed.

Mr Brash reacted by saying: “Although I remain of the view that the branch should not be closing and that this is far from a perfect solution, I would offer a cautious welcome to the compromise.

"When I wrote to them I made clear to Barclays that bank closures disproportionately impact vulnerable groups, such as older people and those with disabilities, as well as having a negative impact on small businesses.