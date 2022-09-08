Fond farewell for Hartlepool funeral arranger who supported hundreds of bereaved families with Dignity group
A local funeral arranger who has supported hundreds of bereaved families has retired after 25 years.
Helen Aisbitt, who was born and raised in Hartlepool, has helped families to say goodbye to loved ones working at Mason’s Funeral Service in the town, Speckman’s in Wingate and Relph & Teesside Funeral Service in Billingham, which are all part of the Dignity network.
She was in her mid-thirties when she arranged her first funeral, but soon realised she had found her true vocation.
Helen said: “When families tell me that I’ve made a difficult time for them a little easier, it’s very rewarding,” explained Helen.
“During my career a lot has changed. Traditionally the majority of funerals were relatively formal and had a religious element of service.”
Over the last 25 years, Helen has noticed changing trends in funerals with families increasingly choosing a more informal style of service.
“There many options to help us create an individual, meaningful and respectful farewell to their loved one,” added Helen.
The team at Mason’s in Park Road helped to commemorate her last working day by presenting Helen with a card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.
“Helen has been a dedicated professional throughout her career and is well-know to many local residents,” said her colleague Julia Masshedar.
“We will all miss her on a personal level but amongst the team collectively we have over 100 years experience so the families can be assured they will continue to receive the same high standards of care.”