Helen Aisbitt, who was born and raised in Hartlepool, has helped families to say goodbye to loved ones working at Mason’s Funeral Service in the town, Speckman’s in Wingate and Relph & Teesside Funeral Service in Billingham, which are all part of the Dignity network.

She was in her mid-thirties when she arranged her first funeral, but soon realised she had found her true vocation.

Helen said: “When families tell me that I’ve made a difficult time for them a little easier, it’s very rewarding,” explained Helen.

Helen Aisbitt (seated left) on her final day at Mason’s Funeral Service with colleagues Julia Masshedar (right) and (back) Geradeen Horsley, Lynne Noble, Carole Lester, Tammy Radcliffe and Terry McCormack.

“During my career a lot has changed. Traditionally the majority of funerals were relatively formal and had a religious element of service.”

Over the last 25 years, Helen has noticed changing trends in funerals with families increasingly choosing a more informal style of service.

“There many options to help us create an individual, meaningful and respectful farewell to their loved one,” added Helen.

The team at Mason’s in Park Road helped to commemorate her last working day by presenting Helen with a card and a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

“Helen has been a dedicated professional throughout her career and is well-know to many local residents,” said her colleague Julia Masshedar.