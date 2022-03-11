Free Hartlepool event offers chance for businesses to share ideas for success in 2022
A Hartlepool firm is holding a new event to bring local businesses together and help support them.
Orangebox Training Solutions is inviting businesses to the session to help share ideas and support success over the next year.
It takes place at its marina headquarters at Tranquility House, Harbour Walk, on Tuesday, April 5, and is free.
The Orangebox team will facilitate structured discussions with the springboard for session being “What are your 5 biggest business challenges in 2022?”
Orangebox said: “The aim of this first session is to bring together Hartlepool businesses to have an informal discussion about the things that they perceive to be the biggest challenges they are facing in 2022.
"There will be no keynote speech, no presentations and no workshop activity – just an opportunity for everyone to share their thinking with like-minded peers.”
Further sessions will be organised if it is deemed a success.
It starts at 4.30pm and will last one hour. Register online now at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-5-challenges-to-sme-in-2022-tickets-292349413967.