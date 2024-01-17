News you can trust since 1877
Free space, website and mentoring up for grabs in second Hartlepool Dragons' Den style event

A second Dragons’ Den style event will offer up-and-coming Hartlepool businesses the chance to win free space and support.
By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Rise Tees Valley Community Interest Company organised an initial event which supported two fledgling firms last September.

Another event aimed at local small businesses and entrepreneurs will be held on Friday, February 2, between 9am and noon at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

Local small and medium-sized, entrepreneurs, pre-start and new-start businesses are encouraged to submit their ideas for a chance to win six months free business space, six months mentorship, a free website and £500 cash.

The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.
The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

It will feature 'dragons' including Frances Connolly, of the PFC Trust, Simon Corbett, chief executive of Orange Box Training and chair of Hartlepool Economic and Business Forum, council leader Mike Young and Pam Hargreaves, co-founder of Foundation for Women in Enterprise.

In September, New Day Clinic and Yugen Wellbeing each won six months free space in Bovis House.

Pitches can be submitted at: http://risedigital.org.uk/dragons-den/

