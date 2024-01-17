Free space, website and mentoring up for grabs in second Hartlepool Dragons' Den style event
Rise Tees Valley Community Interest Company organised an initial event which supported two fledgling firms last September.
Another event aimed at local small businesses and entrepreneurs will be held on Friday, February 2, between 9am and noon at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.
Local small and medium-sized, entrepreneurs, pre-start and new-start businesses are encouraged to submit their ideas for a chance to win six months free business space, six months mentorship, a free website and £500 cash.
It will feature 'dragons' including Frances Connolly, of the PFC Trust, Simon Corbett, chief executive of Orange Box Training and chair of Hartlepool Economic and Business Forum, council leader Mike Young and Pam Hargreaves, co-founder of Foundation for Women in Enterprise.
In September, New Day Clinic and Yugen Wellbeing each won six months free space in Bovis House.
Pitches can be submitted at: http://risedigital.org.uk/dragons-den/