A second Dragons’ Den style event will offer up-and-coming Hartlepool businesses the chance to win free space and support.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rise Tees Valley Community Interest Company organised an initial event which supported two fledgling firms last September.

Another event aimed at local small businesses and entrepreneurs will be held on Friday, February 2, between 9am and noon at The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local small and medium-sized, entrepreneurs, pre-start and new-start businesses are encouraged to submit their ideas for a chance to win six months free business space, six months mentorship, a free website and £500 cash.

The BIS, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool.

It will feature 'dragons' including Frances Connolly, of the PFC Trust, Simon Corbett, chief executive of Orange Box Training and chair of Hartlepool Economic and Business Forum, council leader Mike Young and Pam Hargreaves, co-founder of Foundation for Women in Enterprise.

In September, New Day Clinic and Yugen Wellbeing each won six months free space in Bovis House.