Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rise Tees Valley Community Interest Company invited entrepreneurs and small businesses to pitch their plans to local business and community leaders to win free space, cash, a free website and business and marketing mentorship.

New Day Clinic, which offers clinical wellbeing services, and Yugen Wellbeing, which specialises in meditation, yoga and massage therapy, each won six months free space in Bovis House in Hartlepool town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was hosted at The BIS in Whitby Street and the “dragons” included Frances Connolly, from the PFC Trust, Hartlepool Borough Council leader Mike Young and Ian Cawley, from The Big League CIC, which owns Bovis House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Benford (left) of Book Art Emporium makes her pitch to the panel.

Judge Tom Cook, manager of RISE Tees Valley CIC, said: "I loved listening to people's ideas and innovations and they all led to such interesting discussions.

"I'm very thankful to all the panel members that took part, with special thanks to The Big League and The PFC trust for the support they've offered to these amazing local businesses."

Also on the panel was Pamela Hargreaves, from children’s swimming business Water Babies and Families First, and Hartlepool Borough Council enterprise manager Caron Auckland.

Phillippa Mae (left) of Faces of Angels speaking to the panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were all so impressed with the entrants that the support was more than doubled to a combined £1,500 and two business spaces.

Cllr Young said: “It was a real privilege to be a part of and made me immensely proud to be from Hartlepool. Let's see what we can do as a town to further support these businesses and events like this."

Mrs Connolly added: "The standard of knowledge and skills exhibited by all the candidates was outstanding and the trust was delighted to be a part of the process."

Successful applicant Demi Day, from New Day Clinic, said: "The experience of speaking to the 'dragons' gave me such a confidence boost - I realised that when I was answering questions, I do actually know what I'm talking about and I think entrepreneurs can often suffer from imposter syndrome and self doubt.

"It also helped me think about my business in different ways that I wouldn't have without having discussed it with others."