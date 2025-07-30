A Hartlepool-based tech firm has enjoyed “phenomenal growth” in its first year due to demand for its services across the globe.

The Resolved Group provides digital support and maintenance with an innovative cost-saving approach that has already saved clients millions.

They have carved out a niche for repairing existing platforms like apps, websites or e-commerce sites even if the company didn’t build it themselves.

Despite launching less than a year ago, word of mouth and global demand has put the company on course to double its value from £5m to £10m by the end of the decade.

Left to right: The Resolved Group's Millie Carroll, Katie Webster, Chris Carroll and Kristina Bell.

Turnover is forecast to be up 500% this year, while the team has been boosted by 20 key new hires, including head office staff at the firm’s base at The Innovation Centre, on Hartlepool’s Queens Meadow Business Park.

The business has also established an office in India, helping it to become a 24/7 operation.

Founder and managing director Chris Carroll, who has over 25 years’ experience within the sector, said: “Hartlepool is our home, but the Indian site has been our passport to international trade,

“While much of our business is in Britain, it has allowed us to offer round-the-clock services for clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the USA, and the results we’ve delivered our helping us to consistently expand our global footprint.”

The Resolved Group is also focused on giving back to the local community including through its Resolve Academy, which aims to unlock career opportunities in tech for people who may not otherwise have had access to the sector.

The company also runs Resolve Changing Lives, the charitable arm of the business, which helps provide digital technology support for causes in areas like mental health, dyslexia, and dementia.

It also donates one free mobile app to a charity each year.

Chris added: “In a short amount of time, we’ve achieved a lot and I think big part of The Resolved Group’s success is simply down the fact we genuinely have clients’ best interests at heart.

“Our business is based around saving clients’ money – not just taking it from them – and I think they find that refreshing.”