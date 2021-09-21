Hartlepool based training firm looking to help kickstart young people’s career by creating new jobs

Orangebox Training Solutions, which recently moved into new headquarters at Hartlepool Marina, is looking to recruit new members of staff through the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

It provides funding to employers to create jobs for people aged between 16 to 24 who are on Universal Credit and at risk of being long term unemployed.

Orangebox is using the initiative to offer three new roles at its Tranquility House offices for a new receptionist, an office facilities support worker and a a general admin support worker.

Orangebox Training Solutions staff outside Tranquillity House on Hartlepool Marina.

The business is also seeking applicants for a new apprentice to work in its professional development department.

Orangebox’s marketing manager Glen Hughes said: “This is an opportunity for the youth of Hartlepool to have a ticket to join the crazy rollercoaster ride that is Orangebox Training.

“It is a colourful, energetic, forward-thinking place to work and it’s the perfect start for a young person, who will receive six months fully paid training and the possibility of a full-time job at the end of it.

“It is a foot on the employment ladder at a growing company, which sponsors Hartlepool United, and it’s about enjoying it and working hard. You are rewarded for loyalty and commitment at Orangebox.

Orangebox Training Solutions CEO Simon Corbett.

"Away from Kickstart, it is also exciting to be recruiting for a new professional development apprentice who will be carrying out a Business Admin course to be fully embedded in our department."

Orangebox was founded by former policeman and international surveillance officer Simon Corbett in 2016 with two people.

That had grown to 25 full-time members of staff when the business moved to Tranquility House in July.

Kickstart applicants will enrol on a one-week occupational studies and business admin course.

Those who attend will gain an accredited qualification before being interviewed for the three positions.

Successful candidates will be paid the national minimum wage initially with full training provided.

Orangebox will also offer additional training on other courses.

Anyone interested in applying for the roles should contact Orangebox on (01429) 717000 (option 3) or email [email protected]

