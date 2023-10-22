Hartlepool Borough Council invites expressions of interest in leasing large business centre
Hartlepool Borough Council is seeking expressions of interest in leasing Hartlepool Enterprise Centre, in Brougham Terrace.
The local authority previously announced its intention to sell the enterprise centre, which is occupied by small and start up businesses, as a going concern due to budget pressures.
But the council, which currently runs the centre, is now advertising it as a Community Asset Transfer (CAT) opportunity, a process which enables the community ownership and management of publicly owned land and buildings.
And like before when it was intended to sell the building, it is being marketed with a specific condition that it must continue to be used as a business centre.
The three-storey building is a former Victorian school comprising 47 business units, offices, workshops, a 51-space car park and a cafe.
The council states: “It has undergone comprehensive refurbishment in recent years, including the installation of a large glassed entrance atrium. There are also 30 photovoltaic cells on the roof.
“Parties interested in leasing the centre are asked to state their preferred term which should be between ten and 35 years.”
The closing date for expressions of interest to be submitted to the council is 12 noon on Friday, December 15.
All expressions should be sent to the Managing Director of Hartlepool Borough Council, c/o Civic Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AY in an envelope clearly marked Expression of Interest in Hartlepool Enterprise Centre.
For more details or to view the centre, contact Gerard Darby on (01429) 523208 or [email protected]
Further information is also available at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/PropertySearch.