Expressions of interest are being sought from parties interested in taking over the kitchen and cafe at the business centre in Brougham Terrace run by Hartlepool Borough Council.

It comes with a range of equipment including cash register, fridges, freezer, deep fat fryer, griddle, oven, jacket potato machine, dishwasher and commercial filter coffee machines.

The centre is made up of 47 business units and meeting rooms available for hire.

Hartlepool Enterprise Centre in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool. Picture by Frank Reid

The new cafe operator will be required to provide catering and refreshments for meetings and will be allowed to boost their income by providing catering outside events.

The council is inviting expressions of interest from individuals keen to start a business or who want to pursue a career in catering and hospitality industry, or businesses with experience of successfully operating similar facilities.

Economic growth manager Israr Hussain said: “Individuals should provide as part of their submission an outline business plan which includes a draft menu with prices, a marketing strategy, cash flow projections, staffing details and any relevant qualifications they hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the case of existing businesses, they too should provide a business plan along with contact details for two references, including a previous landlord where possible.”

The closing date for expressions of interest is noon on Friday, November 18, submitted by email to [email protected] or by post/hand to the enterprise centre in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool TS24 8EY.

For more details or to arrange a viewing contact the enterprise centre on (01429) 867677 or email [email protected]