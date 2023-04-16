News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Borough Council set to decide flats plan for children's nursery

A decision is to be made on a renewed bid to convert a children's nursery in Hartlepool into four flats – with officers recommending plans are approved despite objections.

By Nic Marko
Published 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Proposals will go before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee this week to convert the Lonsdale Day Nursery site at 22 Grange Road into four residential units.

A similar application was narrowly approved by councillors in 2019, however permission expired without work taking place.

The proposals have been resubmitted by Susan Cawthorne at the nursery in a bid to allow the development to now be carried out.

Lonsdale Nursery in Grange Road, Hartlepool.Lonsdale Nursery in Grange Road, Hartlepool.
Council reports ahead of the meeting on Wednesday (April 19) note five objections have been submitted to date from residents raising concerns over potential parking issues, noise nuisance and the flats being “detrimental to the area”.

However, council planning officers are recommending councillors approve the application.

The report said: “The proposed development would see the change of a property currently in commercial use to a residential use in a broadly residential area.

“The existing use of the premises as a day nursery is likely to generate higher vehicle trips and demand for parking than the proposed four residential units.

“It is considered that the proposals would be acceptable in all planning respects.”

A statement from John Taylor Architects in support of the application says the development would “enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre”.

Of the proposed four flats, two would have a pair of bedrooms, with one having three bedrooms and the other being a single bed site.

The site is part of a chain of four nurseries with the main facility at 130 Grange Road nearby.

