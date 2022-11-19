Hartlepool businesses invited to attend event to support town's growing film and TV industry

Hartlepool is home to The Northern Film and TV Studios, the only large-scale television and film studio complex in the North East, which provides full support and location services for production crews.

The Northern Film and TV Studios: Becoming a Film Industry Supplier event is being held later this month with opportunities available for local businesses to support the industry from pre- to post-production.

The Northern Studios have been developed in collaboration between the Northern School of Art, Hartlepool Borough Council, the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority and regional screen agency North East Screen.

The Northern Studios, Hartlepool

During the event, there will be a welcome from Hartlepool Borough Council, an introduction to The Northern Studios and a presentation by North East Screen on the opportunities for businesses and how they can register as an industry supplier.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Hartlepool is already a very popular filming location and the creation of The Northern Studios makes it a really exciting time in the ongoing development of the screen industries sector and offers great potential to grow our local economy.

“From providing catering or accommodation to cast and crew to constructing sets or assisting with accounting, security or transport, there’s a host of potential opportunities for local businesses and this event will show you how to tap into those.”

Nina Yoxall, studio manager at The Northern Film and TV Studios, said: "A studio facility needs a strong network of film friendly local support services.

“Productions can request a wide range of supplier recommendations; from local vehicle hire and crew accommodation, to construction and costume supplies, and many wild and wonderful services in between.

“There are some great opportunities to support the growing screen sector within the borough; I look forward to welcoming you and finding out how we can work together to support production crews in the borough's new studio.