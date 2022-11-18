The application from Dave Atkinson sought to develop the Grade II listed building to offer a boutique hotel with restaurant and bar areas along with other facilities.

However, due to previous conditions linked to the planning approval “timing out” because of Covid-19 and delays with “crucial information” relating to fire safety systems out of their control, the proposals have been resubmitted.

Wilton Grange, in Grange Road, Hartlepool, could be converted into a boutique hotel, bar and restaurant.

A planning statement from Mr Atkinson states the “revised, refreshed and updated” submission offers further detail on the original application along with some “slight differences to the bedroom layouts”.

Under the latest proposals, the hotel would feature “six large boutique bedrooms”, all with an en-suite, compared to the eight proposed last time, while the majority of other details remain the same.

This includes plans to offer dining, conference and cocktail lounge facilities.

The development would create 16 full-time and 14 part-time jobs at the site, according to the proposals.

A design statement, submitted in support of the application, says the proposals will have no negative impact on the Park Conservation Area where the building is located.

It said: “Repairs and alterations are proposed to strengthen rather than detract from the character of this major residential property.

“The intrinsic value and interest that this building possesses as a local exemplar of architecture, unique and eclectic in design is retained.”

Speaking at the planning committee meeting when the previous proposals were approved in August 2018, local businessman Mr Atkinson said they were looking to provide the “next chapter in the life of Wilton Grange”.

He added: “We want to restore this wonderful yet old and tired building back to its former glory.

“We’re looking to make one of the town’s most historic buildings, one of the most desirable places to stay.”

The Grade II listed building was built at the start of the 20th Century and previous uses include as a family home, a training school for hospital nursing staff and a “private tuition establishment”.

