Hartlepool company dancing around award after praise from Strictly Come Dancing and Dragons’ Den star

Lyndsay Hogg with the Small Business of the Year trophy.

Hogg Global Logistics, in the Stranton area of the town, have been recognised as the best Small Business of the Year at the Tees Businesswomen Awards after being handpicked for the awards’ shortlist by Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

The company, which provides sea, air and road freight services, scooped one of the prestigious awards for the second year running after wining the Best New Business category last year.

Sara Davies, whose company Crafter’s Companion sponsored the Small Business of the Year award, has praised the Hartlepool firm and congratulated its “brilliant” founder Lyndsay Hogg.

Lyndsay, left, with her parents Graham and Helen Hogg at the Tess Businesswomen Awards.

Sara said: “We were really chuffed to sponsor the Small Business of the Year award this year, which was won by the fabulous Lyndsay Hogg and her company Hogg Global Logistics.

“Our entire ecosystem as a country relies on logistics and this is a great recognition for the industry.

“We’re so happy for her and so pleased to have shortlisted her business for this award–we think she’s just brilliant.

“Congrats to Lyndsay and the team.”

Hogg Global Logistics was founded in 2019 by Lyndsay and her father, Graham Hogg, and has supported a number of charity causes in the town – including donating hundreds of packs of sanitary products to help fight period poverty.

Lyndsay has said that winning the award is a “massive recognition” for the company.

She said: “It is massive recognition for our company. Especially being handpicked by Sara as we all know she knows how to do business.

"She is an inspiration to me, and I have followed her journey for a long time, so for us to win her category it means the world to us.

"We are still dancing around our award in the office. Our dance moves are not as good as Sara’s though!”

Lyndsay added: “We’re going to use it as a platform to support other women and show the younger generation that they can succeed in a male dominated industry as well.

"It’s onwards and upwards and we’ll keep pushing forward.

"It’s given us all a boost and it’s nice to be able to do my parents proud.”

